Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.5-189.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.78 million.

CXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

CXM opened at $12.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $93,527.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 410,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,078 in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

