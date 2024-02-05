Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.58.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $331,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

