State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Trimmed by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 327.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,750,000 after buying an additional 1,015,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $36,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

State Street Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $73.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.