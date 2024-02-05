Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNDR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Schneider National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.19 on Monday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,649,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 691,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 689,803 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $14,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

