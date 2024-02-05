STERIS (STE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect STERIS to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. STERIS has set its FY24 guidance at $8.60-8.80 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
STERIS Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE STE opened at $222.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
STERIS Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.
View Our Latest Research Report on STE
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.