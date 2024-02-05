STERIS (STE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect STERIS to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. STERIS has set its FY24 guidance at $8.60-8.80 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $222.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

