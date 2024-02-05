StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

Shares of ANSS opened at $335.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.41. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in ANSYS by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

