StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

USEG opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

