StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
USEG opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
