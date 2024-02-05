Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $4.52 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.77.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 106.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 18,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $97,656.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 18,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $97,656.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 38,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $385,652.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,166.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,383 shares of company stock valued at $485,921. Insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 136,578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 112,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

