Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $342.05 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $342.88. The stock has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

