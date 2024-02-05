Summit Financial Group, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Summit Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $415.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

