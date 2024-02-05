Sun Life Financial (SLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.59 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$69.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$60.01 and a one year high of C$70.82.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.60%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cormark raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLF

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.