Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Super Micro Computer worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,938,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,778,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.88.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,809 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,625. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $579.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.58. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.17. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $606.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

