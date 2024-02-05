Swiss National Bank Acquires 887,600 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Sempra worth $137,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 119.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Sempra by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $71.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $80.44.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

