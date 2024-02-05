Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Snowflake worth $128,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Snowflake by 8.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $4,583,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.

NYSE SNOW opened at $218.76 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $219.74. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $1,315,021.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,861,842.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $1,315,021.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,861,842.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 746,567 shares in the company, valued at $156,779,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,077 shares of company stock valued at $104,224,222. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

