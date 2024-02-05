Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 321,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of American International Group worth $141,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 1.2 %

American International Group stock opened at $69.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.