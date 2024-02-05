Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Travelers Companies worth $121,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total transaction of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,559. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $214.82 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $215.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

