Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Charter Communications worth $138,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,431,000 after purchasing an additional 180,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,966,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after buying an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.20.

Charter Communications Stock Down 16.5 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $319.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.02 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 35.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

