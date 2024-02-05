Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 97,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Cheniere Energy worth $129,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,515,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,273,000 after purchasing an additional 479,736 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $161.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

