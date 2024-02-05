Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Prudential Financial worth $111,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

PRU opened at $103.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.