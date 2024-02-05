Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 139,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Ross Stores worth $123,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 164.1% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $143.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $144.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.27 and a 200 day moving average of $123.87.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

