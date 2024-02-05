Swiss National Bank Has $106.12 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of D.R. Horton worth $106,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $146.89 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

