Swiss National Bank Has $111.82 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Trade Desk worth $111,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of TTD opened at $70.00 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.81, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.