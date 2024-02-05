Swiss National Bank Has $112.57 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 110,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Yum! Brands worth $112,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after buying an additional 3,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,239,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,862. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

