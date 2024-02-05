Swiss National Bank Has $113.41 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Digital Realty Trust worth $113,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after acquiring an additional 297,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,087,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $144.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.71 and a 200-day moving average of $129.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $146.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

