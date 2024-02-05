Swiss National Bank Has $113.63 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Simon Property Group worth $113,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,210,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,755,000 after buying an additional 64,985 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $69,423,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

NYSE SPG opened at $137.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.28 and a 200-day moving average of $123.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $146.91.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

