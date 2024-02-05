Swiss National Bank Has $115.01 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,256,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Baker Hughes worth $115,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $28.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

