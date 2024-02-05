Swiss National Bank Has $117.53 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 359,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Halliburton worth $117,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,869,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $34.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

