Swiss National Bank Has $118.84 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of ONEOK worth $118,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $68.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.