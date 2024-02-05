Swiss National Bank Has $122.82 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,369 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $122,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ferrari by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $379.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $252.17 and a 52-week high of $391.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.