Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 153,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of DexCom worth $116,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $120.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

