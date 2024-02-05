Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Capital One Financial worth $119,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

COF opened at $136.48 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $140.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average is $111.37.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $407,932.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,467,514.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $407,932.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,467,514.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,756 shares of company stock worth $11,293,736 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.