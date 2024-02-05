Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,093,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of MetLife worth $131,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MET opened at $65.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

