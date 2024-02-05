Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Corteva worth $116,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

Corteva Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

