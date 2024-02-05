Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Otis Worldwide worth $106,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,011,000 after purchasing an additional 236,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,088,000 after purchasing an additional 285,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.97 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $92.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.