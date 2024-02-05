Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Moderna worth $107,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Moderna by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $97.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $178.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

