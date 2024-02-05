Swiss National Bank Sells 101,700 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Waste Connections worth $111,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $1,182,897,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,943,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $602,107,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,736,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WCN. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

NYSE:WCN opened at $158.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $158.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.68. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

