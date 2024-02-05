Swiss National Bank Sells 1,020,714 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,284,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020,714 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Stellantis worth $140,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 20.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 23.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $23.66.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

