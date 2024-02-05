Swiss National Bank Sells 165,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Apollo Global Management worth $114,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $103.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APO

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.