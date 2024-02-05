Swiss National Bank Sells 165,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Apollo Global Management worth $114,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Global Management Stock Performance
Shares of APO stock opened at $103.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81.
In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
