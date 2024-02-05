Swiss National Bank Sells 169,500 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,389,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Onsemi worth $129,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.
Onsemi Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $70.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.60. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
