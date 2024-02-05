Swiss National Bank Sells 171,300 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Crown Castle worth $128,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caden Capital Partners LP grew its position in Crown Castle by 75.6% during the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after buying an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $8,927,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Crown Castle by 130.3% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $108.32 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $150.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average of $103.47.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

