Swiss National Bank Sells 220,300 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Realty Income worth $108,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $54.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $67.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

