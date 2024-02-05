Swiss National Bank Sells 227,700 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Microchip Technology worth $136,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $84.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

