Swiss National Bank Sells 310,000 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Monster Beverage worth $133,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.35 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

