Swiss National Bank Sells 392,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,199,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Exelon worth $120,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $34.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.