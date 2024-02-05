Swiss National Bank Sells 56,100 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Verisk Analytics worth $110,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $268,659,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $247.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.78 and a 200 day moving average of $237.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

