Swiss National Bank Sells 62,400 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Public Storage worth $134,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $280.56 on Monday. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

