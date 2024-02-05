Swiss National Bank Sells 75,600 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of IQVIA worth $117,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $2,994,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.31.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $210.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $240.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

