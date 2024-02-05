Swiss National Bank Sells 77,100 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of L3Harris Technologies worth $106,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

LHX stock opened at $207.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

