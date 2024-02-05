Swiss National Bank Sells 90,400 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of AMETEK worth $109,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in AMETEK by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,651,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 441,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AME stock opened at $167.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $168.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.68 and a 200-day moving average of $155.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AME

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.