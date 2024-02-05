Swiss National Bank Sells 90,900 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $107,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EL opened at $134.12 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $270.60. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

